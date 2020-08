Lost Stock: La compañía que ayuda a los confeccionistas abandonados en Bangladesh

View this post on Instagram

Fatema is just one of the thousands of workers that are being supported thanks to each and every one of you who have purchased a Lost Stock Box. Fatema is a 30-year-old mother of two and is one of the estimated 2 million garment workers in Bangladesh who Lost their job during the Coronavirus crisis. As the sole earner, when Fatema lost her job her family were battling to survive. 37% of the cost of a Lost Stock Box is donated to Bangladeshi garment workers like Fatema – enough to support her and her family for an entire week. Our NGO partner, SAJIDA Foundation explained “the situation for many Bangladeshi garment workers, like Fatema, is only getting worse as lockdowns continue impacting factories and many workers continue having no work especially as future orders are now being cancelled as well” With the impact of Coronavirus only worsening in Bangladesh, workers need our support more than ever. Buy a box, support a worker. #LostStock 📸SAJIDA Foundation