Australia: Chris Hemsworth deja de ser Thor para convertirse en héroe koala

View this post on Instagram

Join me today in becoming a Koala Hero by supporting the #KoalaComeback Campaign! This powerful image, called ‘Survivor’ comes from photographer @DavidYarrow, who has launched the campaign with @wild.ark to raise $2 million to support recovery efforts in Australia. Make a small donation (see link in bio for @DavidYarrow) to receive and share a digital print and help make this campaign go viral. Fifty percent of the proceeds raised through this campaign will be directed to @EarthAlliance ’s Australia Wildfire Fund, and WildArk will use the remaining donations to support local organizations working on wildlife rehabilitation and habitat restoration. Wildlife experts estimate that more than a billion animals have been killed, including up to 30 percent of the koala population living in New South Wales. This is particularly devastating for the country with highest rate of mammalian extinctions on Earth. “‘Survivor’ portrays the heartbreaking bleakness of this crisis, but it also serves as a symbol of hope for the future; the solidarity behind this effort has been inspiring,” said WildArk CEO John Hardman. “The koala, as an iconic Australian animal, represents all of the wild places in need of restoration. Supporting species rehabilitation and habitat restoration on Kangaroo Island and throughout New South Wales and Victoria will be essential for the koala recovery process and for the thousands of other species who are represented in these targeted areas.”