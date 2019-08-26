La millonaria cifra donó Leonardo DiCaprio para luchar contra los incendios de la Amazonía

View this post on Instagram

#Regram #RG @chamiltonjames The real heroes of fires are of course the firefighters. In the Amazon they often work with nothing but machetes and leaf blowers and small tanks of fire suppressant. I worked with a troop of them in eastern Brazil back in 2017. It was tough hot and at times hopeless work. Some of them were Guajajara tribesmen who had dedicated their lives to protecting what was left of their ancestral forests – most had already been logged and burned. Some of them had been murdered for trying. It was brutal and tragic and we should all bow down to them for what they do – for so little money that they have to roll cigarettes with writing paper.