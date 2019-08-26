La millonaria cifra donó Leonardo DiCaprio para luchar contra los incendios de la Amazonía
Leonardo DiCaprio donó cinco millones de dólares para luchar contra los incendios de la Amazonía. Una vez más reafirmó que está súper comprometido con el medio ambiente.
El actor de 44 años realizó la donación a través de una fundación ecológica de nombre Erath Alliance, la cual fue creada por él y filántropos como Laurene Powell Jobs y Brian Seth.
Con el dinero, la fundación ayudará a los socios locales y a las comunidades indígenas que se encuentran trabajando para proteger el Amazonas y extinguir los incendios.
De hecho, una declaración en el sitio web de Earth Alliance señaló que: "La selva amazónica está en llamas con más de 9.000 incendios forestales esta semana que arrasan los paisajes delicados e insustituibles de Brasil".
DiCaprio, en 1998, creó la Fundación Leonardo DiCaprio (LDC) y el año pasado su organización superó su cifra histórica de recaudaciones tras conseguir 100 millones de dólares para combatir el cambio climático.
Una declaración de DiCaprio explicó el origen de su iniciativa. "Cuando fundé LDF hace 20 años, lo hice con la idea de que podríamos hacer una diferencia real al financiar directamente algunos de los proyectos ambientales más efectivos".
