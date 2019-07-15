Estrella de YouTube fallece en accidente mortal

View this post on Instagram

REASONS I STAYED ALIVE ❤️ • 🌟I knew deep down things would change 🌟The moments of clarity I got through exercise 🌟Because of all my loved ones who supported me through that time 🌟By openly speaking about my struggles and connecting with people who had been through the exact same 🌟By knowing I hadn’t been like that forever so the old ‘me’ was still there underneath all that 🌟Because of the sadness my family & friends would have gone through if I had given up 🌟By reading about mental health and educating myself about exactly what anxiety is, so by understanding it my fear of it was reduced 🌟Not being able to see my niece and nephew again 🌟Because I could never get that rescue dog I have always dreamed of 🌟Knowing that my struggles were making me stronger 🌟Knowing that I was loved • As long as your heart is beating, there is hope 🙏 • What are some of your reasons? 🤔 • Pic by the wonderful @jacob_hazell 📸 Wearing @gymshark 💪🏻 __________________________________________ #mentalhealth #anxiety #depression #help #mentalhealthawareness #love #recovery #family #support #advice #strong #strength #muscles #motivation #beautiful #truth #positivity #positivethinking #body #fit #beautiful #fitnessgirl #boxing #girlswhobox #yoga #yogi #abs #strong