Estrella de YouTube fallece en accidente mortal
La joven YouTuber falleció de un terrible accidente a sus 35 años, el hecho provocó el llamado a regular el uso de patinetes eléctricos.
La YouTuber británica, Emily Hartridge, falleció el pasado 12 de julio debido aun accidente con sus patinete eléctrico. De acuerdo con The Guardian, la muerte se produjo a consecuencia de una colisión con un camión.
Este tipo de siniestro sería el primero en su clase registrado en Reino Unido. Emily, fue una de las primeras personalidades de este país que se volvió famosa a través de las redes sociales.
La historia de la joven británica de 35 años, nace hace siete años con la creación de su canal en YouTube “Ten Reasons Why”. Ahí comentaba varios aspectos de la vida moderna de manera cómica, su canal logró 3 millones de reproducciones en un solo mes.
La noticia avivo la discusión acerca de los protocolos de seguridad de este tipo de transporte urbano. Los patinetes eléctricos se consideran modernos y ecológicos, pero al mismo tiempo son una manifestación arriesgada para circular.
Por el momento el uso de patines electrónicos es ilegal en Reino Unido. Por este terrible accidente se ha pensado en la regulación del uso de estos motorizados para prevenir siniestros. Francia será la primera nación en incorporar en los próximos meses una ley que regule el uso de estos tipos de scooter.
Hola a todos. Esto es algo horrible que decir sobre Instagram pero sabemos que muchos de ustedes esperaban ver a Emily hoy y esta es la única forma de contactarlos a la vez. Emily estuvo involucrada en un accidente y falleció. Todos la amamos, ella nunca será olvidada. Ella ha tocado tantas vidas que es difícil imaginar cosas sin ella. Ella era una persona muy especial.
