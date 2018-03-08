Gracias a foto de dos enamorados se salvó a un hombre
Parr dio un consejo para evitar tragedias como la que ayudó a frustrar: “por favor no vayas a nadar de noche. Hubo un millón de maneras diferentes en que la historia pudo haber tenido un final horrible”.
Un hombre que asistió a la fiesta de compromiso de su primo pudo salvarle la vida a un hombre gracias a una foto.
Jackson Parr, es el héroe, que decidió retratarse con su novia frente al mar. Minutos después se convirtió en un héroe.
Según la historia, compartida por el australiano, tomarse esa foto permitió que David Pelman no muriera ahogado, reseña Noticias Caracol.
“Cuando tomamos el teléfono y miramos la foto, oí un grito a lo lejos que me hizo mirar. Vi a una mujer que gritaba de forma histérica y corría, entonces mis instintos se desbocaron”, narró en Instagram.
“Corrí hacia las olas y al pasar junto a ella, me gritó que un compañero se estaba ahogando”, añadió.
Según Parr, se internó en las aguas y nadó lo más rápido que pudo. Tras cinco minutos de dura lucha contra el mar, aseguró, encontró a David Pelman de espaldas y al borde de la muerte.
“Lo sostuve sobre el agua unos 5 minutos hasta que otro chico nos encontró y lo agarramos por el pelo”, agregó.
Al devolverse hacia la playa, los improvisados socorristas pasaron un gran susto pues estuvieron a punto de terminar estrellándose contra los rocosos acantilados de Sidney.
Parr dio un consejo para evitar tragedias como la que ayudó a frustrar: “por favor no vayas a nadar de noche. Hubo un millón de maneras diferentes en que la historia pudo haber tenido un final horrible”.
“Estoy agradecido de estar en el lugar correcto ,en el momento adecuado, para ayudar”, concluyó.
Jackson Parr también compartió una imagen posterior del rescate.
/// Do not swim at night /// Last night I was at my little cousin Harrison Day engagement party and we went outside to take this photo 📷 and as we got the phone back and looked at the photo I heard this scream in the distance which made me look up. And what I saw was a woman hysterically screaming running up from the surf and instincts just kicked in. Screaming woman. 9pm. Beach. Someone must be drowning. So I started sprinting towards the surf and as I ran past the woman she screamed my partner is drowning. I ran into the surf and just started swimming as fast as I could 🏊♂️ every 20 seconds or so I could hear this muffled “help” so I just kept swimming trying to swim towards the voice. After about 5 minutes I found the guy who was floating on his back Choking on water. And he couldn’t swim and was stuck in the rip. I held him up treading water for about 5 minutes until another guy found us out there and we grabbed him by his hair and started swimming for shore. We had drifted out so far away from the beach but the rocks were a lot closer so we said let’s swim for the rocks as getting smashed up against them might be our best option and that’s what we did. There was a group of guys from the engagement party waiting on the rocks and helped us after the waved picked us up and dumped us on them. If you can swim, if you can’t swim, please please please don’t go swimming at night. There were a million different ways that story could have had a horrible ending. I’m so grateful I was in the right place at the right time to help 🙏
/// Facebook Live /// Getting a boat load of messages asking for the full story of what happened on the weekend so I might just tell it on a Facebook live tonight after basketball 🏀 Trying to look at it as the more it is known not to swim at night that can only be a good thing 🙏 8:30pm Sydney 7:30pm Qld