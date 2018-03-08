Gracias a foto de dos enamorados se salvó a un hombre

/// Do not swim at night /// Last night I was at my little cousin Harrison Day engagement party and we went outside to take this photo 📷 and as we got the phone back and looked at the photo I heard this scream in the distance which made me look up. And what I saw was a woman hysterically screaming running up from the surf and instincts just kicked in. Screaming woman. 9pm. Beach. Someone must be drowning. So I started sprinting towards the surf and as I ran past the woman she screamed my partner is drowning. I ran into the surf and just started swimming as fast as I could 🏊‍♂️ every 20 seconds or so I could hear this muffled “help” so I just kept swimming trying to swim towards the voice. After about 5 minutes I found the guy who was floating on his back Choking on water. And he couldn’t swim and was stuck in the rip. I held him up treading water for about 5 minutes until another guy found us out there and we grabbed him by his hair and started swimming for shore. We had drifted out so far away from the beach but the rocks were a lot closer so we said let’s swim for the rocks as getting smashed up against them might be our best option and that’s what we did. There was a group of guys from the engagement party waiting on the rocks and helped us after the waved picked us up and dumped us on them. If you can swim, if you can’t swim, please please please don’t go swimming at night. There were a million different ways that story could have had a horrible ending. I’m so grateful I was in the right place at the right time to help 🙏

