La dieta que le cambió la vida a exactriz porno Jenna Jameson

View this post on Instagram

Here’s how I started #keto ♥️ I began by reorganizing my refrigerator and pantry. I threw away everything that was processed and packaged. I starting reading EVERY ingredient in my foods, you’d be sooo surprised how companies hide corn syrup, potato starch and a host of other fillers and sugar in their foods. This is the stuff that sticks to our saddlebags and muffin tops! I then made a trip to Trader Joe’s and Whole Foods and focused on buying lots of beautiful produce, grass fed meats, and wild fish. I bought lots of block cheeses (most packaged shredded cheeses contain potato starch FYI) the shorter the ingredient list the better when it comes to food! I drink mostly water but I adore Fresca soda, it helps dampen my sweet tooth. I always keep my fridge stocked with lots of yummy options so I resist the urge to get take out! One of my tricks to staying lean is I always cook my own food and rarely eat out. I avoid any big companies that label their foods KETO, they are usually scamming you. Stick to whole foods from Mother Earth 🌍 lastly, talk to your family, get them on board. It’s very important you have support from your loved ones… it aids in success! My husband is my biggest cheerleader 📣 I hope everyone discusses their way of ketoing down below in my comments! We are a helpful community and we all love hearing and seeing everyone’s success stories, but also our trip ups! Love y’all 🥰 #ketodiet #transformationtuesday #biohacking #intermittentfasting #healthyfood #healthjourney