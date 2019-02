Brad Goreski: “Hacer bodyshaming en una alfombra roja ya no es aceptable”

View this post on Instagram

All that glitters is Gaga💎 @ladygaga in @celine is my fave look from the Grammys! Team Gaga is KILLING this awards season! @tomeerebout & @sandraamador.xx with the fashions, @sarahtannomakeup with the beat & @fredericaspiras with the ‘dos! I can’t handle it! So excited for the Oscars!!!!! ❤️ @wanaynay #ladygaga