Una joven perdió 25 kilos con insólita dieta

Photo on the left: not training consistently, not lifting heavy, eating around 1400cals in a day, weighed around 63-64kgs Photo on the right: 16 weeks later, training consistently, lifting heavy, eating consistently, eating MORE (now at 1800cals), included cleanse days, weighed around 63-64kgs. Stop thinking that lifting weights is going to make you bulky, stop being afraid of carbs and learn the power of consistency.

