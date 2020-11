La niña actriz de 'Si tuviera 30' ya creció y así luce realmente recreando la escena

View this post on Instagram

in life and in skincare, it is important to #findyourcalm. these days I am treating stressed-out skin to the @honest_beauty calming sensitive skincare line which is certified by the National Eczema Association, fragrance free, hypoallergenic, vegan, cruelty-free, and perfect for my highly-reactive skin which turns red easily. after all of the actives I use, my skin needs to recover and these products support my skin barrier. it’s all about balance! #honestambassador