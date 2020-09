¡Escalofriante! Encuentran cadáver frente a la casa del príncipe William y Kate Middleton

View this post on Instagram

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have today carried out engagements in South Wales. Their Royal Highnesses firstly visited Barry Island where they heard from local business owners about the impact of COVID-19 on the tourism sector, before travelling to Shire Hall Care Home in Cardiff where they spoke to staff, residents and their family members. Head over to @kensingtonroyal to find out more!