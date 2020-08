Conmoción por el suicidio de Daisy Coleman, protagonista de documental de Netflix

View this post on Instagram

So I’ve formally decided that until I’m in a better head space, I’m going to take a step back from modeling to focus on growing, loving myself again, and, of course, tattooing. This isn’t a permanent thing and I’ll be back better than before soon enough. I’m not giving up being an entrepreneur; just taking time to take care of myself. With that being said, I’ll be selling autographed prints for only $30. This gem from @denise_jambor_photography will be available as well as many other of my photos. #kcmodels #kcmo #tattooedmodels #naturephotography #natureboudoir #bodymodification #bodymodmodel