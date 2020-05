Lluvia de estrellas Eta Acuáridas: cuándo y cómo observar el impresionante evento

View this post on Instagram

⁣ ⁣ Turn an eye to the sky this month! There’s a lot to look out for at dusk and dawn, such as: ⁣ ⁣ 🌟 Venus in the hour after sunset ⁣ 🌌 Our Milky Way’s faint band at dusk ⁣ 🔭The celestial quartet of the Moon, Jupiter, Mars and Saturn ⁣ ⁣ And more! With so many of us staying at home these days, it’s normal to feel cooped up. If you’re feeling like that, this might be a good time to remember that we’re IN space cruising on this pale blue dot with a vast three-dimensional universe all around us. Just look out your window for an outstanding view! ⁣ ⁣ #NASA #Space #Venus #VirtualVacation #Planets #StarSailing