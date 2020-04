"Together At Home": Canales para ver el megaconcierto de Lady Gaga y la OMS contra el Covid-19

View this post on Instagram

Lady Gaga has announced One World: Together at Home, a telecast she organized with @who and @glblctzn. The special will feature performances by Gaga, Paul McCartney, Elton John, Billie Eilish and Finneas, Lizzo, Stevie Wonder, John Legend, Chris Martin, Eddie Vedder, Kacey Musgraves, J Balvin, Keith Urban, Alanis Morissette, Lang Lang, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Joe Armstrong, Burna Boy and Maluma. #TogetherAtHome will air simultaneously on ABC, CBS and NBC, as well as everywhere online, from YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to Twitch, Tidal, and Apple Music, on April 18.