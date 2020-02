Nueva foto de Paulina Vega, exMiss Universo, genera debate ¡Qué te pasó!

View this post on Instagram

5 years ago I was crowned Miss Universe. One week before that I turned 22 years old 😂 When I see myself in that video I just see a little girl embracing an opportunity with authenticity and innocence. I never thought I was enough (and still don’t) to become a role model, the face of a big company, the spokesperson for different causes, or the ambassador of my country. But I do feel proud of never trying to be someone else. I will always be grateful for this opportunity! Thank you @missuniverse for a life changing experience. After this moment, I moved to NY, travelled the world and well…my life changed for ever ❤️ (Also this was the first video they made for all of you back then)