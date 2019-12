La actriz Mandy Moore deja Ecuador por intoxicación

View this post on Instagram

I had the weekend of my life, talking all things #peteforamerica in FL and New Orleans with @chasten.buttigieg. This trip has only confirmed how deeply the campaign’s message of hope and unity is resonating with folks out there. Thanks for letting me tag along, #teampete. Oh and it wouldn’t be a trip to Nola without a quick pit stop at Cafe Du Monde (and yah that’s how you have to eat a beignet if you don’t want to be covered in powdered sugar)….