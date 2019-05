Becky G interpretará 'Un mundo ideal' para la nueva versión de 'Aladdín'

View this post on Instagram

I’m so honored and excited to share that I am singing the Spanish version of “A Whole New World” from Disney’s Aladdin with @zayn! This is truly a dream come true and I can’t wait for you guys to hear this beautiful song. 💜🙏🏽 #UnMundoIdeal will be available this Friday 5/17! Video coming soon… ✨ @disneystudiosla @disneyaladdin #Aladdín #EligeSabiamente