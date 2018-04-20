DJs de todo el mundo reaccionan al fallecimiento de Avicii

El productor de 28 años fue encontrado muerto hoy en Mascate, Omán

Por Fabián Escudero

Gran conmoción ha provocado la muerte de Avicii, el joven productor musical de electrónica y uno de los nombres más prominentes en la escena del EDM más reciente.

El artista sueco de 28 años fue encontrado en su domicilio en Mascate, Omán esta mañana y la noticia recorrió el mundo generando numerosas reacciones entre sus colegas músicos.

Calvin Harris: "Devastado por l noticia sobre Avicii, un alma hermosa, apasionada y extremadamente talentosa con mucho más para hacer. Mi corazón está con su familia. Dios te bendiga, Tim"

Martin Garrix: "No puedo describir en palabras lo triste que me siento ahora… gracias por inspirarme a mí y a otros millones. QEPD Avicii".

Zedd: "Ninguna palabra puede describir la tristeza que estoy sintiendo ahora mismo, escuchando sobre la muerte de Avicii…".

Steve Aoki: "Mi hermano, te extraño".

David Guetta: "Algo realmente horrible pasó. Perdimos a un amigo con un corazón muy hermoso y el mundo perdió a un increíblemente talentoso músico. Gracias por tus hermosas melodías, el tiempo que compartimos en estudio, tocando juntos como DJs o sólo disfrutando la vida como amigos. QEPD Avicii".

Tiësto: "Las palabras no pueden describir cómo me siento ahora mismo… te extrañaré, hermano".

Dillon Francis: "QEPD Avicii. Serás inmediatamente extrañado… mis profundas condolencias para su familia".

DJ Snake: "Descansa en paz, Avicii. Perdimos a una leyenda".

Alan Walker: "Estoy sin palabras. Fuiste un ídolo e inspiración para mí e incontables otros, y tu música y legado vivirá. Oraciones para tu familia y seres amados. Descansa en paz, Avicii. Y todo aquél que esté leyendo esto. Cuídense unos a otros".

Liam Payne: "Dios mío, realmente devastado por Avicii. Muy, muy malas noticias. Demasiado joven… qué talentoso fue. Descansa en paz".

