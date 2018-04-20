DJs de todo el mundo reaccionan al fallecimiento de Avicii

Gran conmoción ha provocado la muerte de Avicii, el joven productor musical de electrónica y uno de los nombres más prominentes en la escena del EDM más reciente.

El artista sueco de 28 años fue encontrado en su domicilio en Mascate, Omán esta mañana y la noticia recorrió el mundo generando numerosas reacciones entre sus colegas músicos.

Devastating news about Avicii, a beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented with so much more to do. My heart goes out to his family. God bless you Tim x — Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) April 20, 2018

Calvin Harris: "Devastado por l noticia sobre Avicii, un alma hermosa, apasionada y extremadamente talentosa con mucho más para hacer. Mi corazón está con su familia. Dios te bendiga, Tim"

Can't really describe in words how sad I feel right now.. thank you for inspiring me and millions others. RIP @Avicii 😔❤ pic.twitter.com/nthXoCiZqy — MARTIN GARRIX (@MartinGarrix) April 20, 2018

Martin Garrix: "No puedo describir en palabras lo triste que me siento ahora… gracias por inspirarme a mí y a otros millones. QEPD Avicii".

No words can describe the sadness I’m feeling right now, hearing about Avicii passing away….💔

Thoughts go out to his family and friends… — Zedd (@Zedd) April 20, 2018

Zedd: "Ninguna palabra puede describir la tristeza que estoy sintiendo ahora mismo, escuchando sobre la muerte de Avicii…".

My brother I miss u pic.twitter.com/vLvswCG9iP — Azukita Aoki (@steveaoki) April 20, 2018

Steve Aoki: "Mi hermano, te extraño".

Something really horrible happened. We lost a friend with such a beautiful heart and the world lost an incredibly talented musician. Thank you for your beautiful melodies, the time we shared in the studio, playing together as djs or just enjoying life as friends.

RIP @Avicii pic.twitter.com/IGiTYetJcq — David Guetta (@davidguetta) April 20, 2018

David Guetta: "Algo realmente horrible pasó. Perdimos a un amigo con un corazón muy hermoso y el mundo perdió a un increíblemente talentoso músico. Gracias por tus hermosas melodías, el tiempo que compartimos en estudio, tocando juntos como DJs o sólo disfrutando la vida como amigos. QEPD Avicii".

Words can not describe how I feel right now..I am gonna miss you brother ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AjBgXi5gVR — Tiësto (@tiesto) April 20, 2018

Tiësto: "Las palabras no pueden describir cómo me siento ahora mismo… te extrañaré, hermano".

RIP @Avicii you will be insanely missed…my deepest condolences to his family. — Dillon Francis (@DILLONFRANCIS) April 20, 2018

Dillon Francis: "QEPD Avicii. Serás inmediatamente extrañado… mis profundas condolencias para su familia".

Rest in peace, Avicii.

We lost a legend. — DJ SNAKE (@djsnake) April 20, 2018

DJ Snake: "Descansa en paz, Avicii. Perdimos a una leyenda".

I’m left speechless. You’ve been an idol and inspiration to both myself and countless others, and your music and legacy will continue to live on. Thoughts and prayers to your family and loved ones. Rest in peace, @avicii. And to everyone reading this, take care of each other. pic.twitter.com/ZvVDDeIrO5 — Alan Walker (@IAmAlanWalker) April 20, 2018

Alan Walker: "Estoy sin palabras. Fuiste un ídolo e inspiración para mí e incontables otros, y tu música y legado vivirá. Oraciones para tu familia y seres amados. Descansa en paz, Avicii. Y todo aquél que esté leyendo esto. Cuídense unos a otros".

Oh my god truly devastated for Avicii very very sad news way to young … what a talent he was. rest in peace x — Liam (@LiamPayne) April 20, 2018

Liam Payne: "Dios mío, realmente devastado por Avicii. Muy, muy malas noticias. Demasiado joven… qué talentoso fue. Descansa en paz".