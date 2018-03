La popular serie “Clarissa lo explica todo” podría regresar con Melissa Joan Hart

Anyone remember this episode? I barely remember it but can’t believe I was able to memorize these line… #Repost @everyoutfitonclarissa ・・・ There is a fifth dimension beyond that which is known to man. It is a dimension as vast as space and as timeless as infinity. It is the middle ground between light and shadow, between science and superstition, and it lies between the pit of man's fears and the summit of his knowledge. This is the dimension of imagination. It is an area which we call the [Parental Memory] Zone. #clarissaexplainsitall #parentalmemoryzone #twilightzone

A post shared by Melissa Joan Hart (@melissajoanhart) on Feb 28, 2018 at 4:00am PST