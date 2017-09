Madre de Selena Gomez habla sobre el transplante de su hija

This picture is one of the most breathtaking images that will live with me forever. For all those moments of not knowing if we were going up or going down, I can always come back to this picture and know we can always make it back up. As a mother I was helpless, scared and all I could do was pray for both of them, Francia's beautiful family. I am pretty sure I am banned from that hospital. Mama Bear was in high gear. Selena gained a kidney, I was able to keep my little girl, but I also gained another daughter….thank you to everyone who was there for Sel, Francia and our families. We survived from all the love, prayers and God.

