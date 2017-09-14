'Ken humano' muestra su abdomen y sorprende en redes

Rodrigo Alves, conocido mundialmente como el “Ken humano” ha dejado a sus más de 200 mil seguidores en Instagran con la boca abierta luego de compartir unas fotografías en las que presume su abdomen.
Alves ha invertido más 500 mil dólares en todo su cuerpo, y lleva años ingresando al quirófano.
El "Ken humano", publicó una foto junto a una joven con un diminuto calzoncillo que dejaba a la vista su abdomen.
Today's task is #gym then #run on the #beach #sunbathing then #party and get #drunk because we only life once #yolo #summer #marbella #marbella2017 #lifeonmarbs #lifestyle #barbie and #kendoll #besties #fit #blonde #australiangold #tanned #rodrigoalves @dannilevytv. http://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-4866030/Rodrigo-Alves-frolics-beach-Danni-Levy.html #beauty #swimwear by #d&g #biquini by #dolcegabbana #dg
Home sweet home feeling relaxed and happy and planing my upcoming trips next #dubai then #milan followed by #london and #losangeles then 2 weeks traveling in #india and feeling very excited ! #globetrotter #worldtraveller #jetlife #highlife #jetsetter #lifestyle #marbella #summer #spain #rodrigoalves
Chilling at home, working on a super new diet and now started to go to the gym I guess that the on line anonymous trolls won me over on that 💪🏼🙄 I am also detoxing and saving my liver for my #dubai trip in few days #diet #gymbunny #marbella #lifestyle #jetsetter #worldtraveller #home #puertobanus #summer #detoxing #dxb #uae coming up soon! #australiangold #goldenboy #blonde #beauty
I was not born this way ! I made my self this way. It has been a very long journey for me and it is a On going process, i represent I new generation of a modern society where we have the freedom to be what you wanna be and showcase that on social network. It feels good to be at home and to be able to let me hair down barefoot no make up no fancy clothing no noise only the sound of the birds singing and the breeze from the sea that blows the trees around my house. #equality #peace #respect #unique #creative #love #marbella #mylife #simplicity #rodrigoalves soon in #dubai then #milan #kish #losangeles #london #delhi #worldtraveller #sixpack #plasticpositive #aesthetic #golden #art #expression #kendoll #doll #humanlifekendoll #prettyguy #cuteblonde #cuteboys
Chilling during the day to party at night in big style 💪🏼 👄✔️ #marbella #marbella2017 #oceanclub #puertobanus #andalucia #sintillate #partyboy #partyteam #partygirls #glam #summer #yolo #friends #happy #sunday #poolparty #rodrigoalves #lifestyle #rkoi #spain #gucci #dollies foto de @miguel_fotos_malaga
