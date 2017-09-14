'Ken humano' muestra su abdomen y sorprende en redes

El "Ken humano", publicó una foto junto a una joven con un diminuto calzoncillo que dejaba a la vista su abdomen.

Por Metro Ecuador
Rodrigo Alves, conocido mundialmente como el “Ken humano” ha dejado a sus más de 200 mil seguidores en Instagran con la boca abierta luego de compartir unas fotografías en las que presume su abdomen.

Alves ha invertido más 500 mil dólares en todo su cuerpo, y lleva años ingresando al quirófano.

I was not born this way ! I made my self this way. It has been a very long journey for me and it is a On going process, i represent I new generation of a modern society where we have the freedom to be what you wanna be and showcase that on social network. It feels good to be at home and to be able to let me hair down barefoot no make up no fancy clothing no noise only the sound of the birds singing and the breeze from the sea that blows the trees around my house. #equality #peace #respect #unique #creative #love #marbella #mylife #simplicity #rodrigoalves soon in #dubai then #milan #kish #losangeles #london #delhi #worldtraveller #sixpack #plasticpositive #aesthetic #golden #art #expression #kendoll #doll #humanlifekendoll #prettyguy #cuteblonde #cuteboys

A post shared by Rodrigo Alves (@rodrigoalvesuk) on

