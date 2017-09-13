Publican fotos de Demi Lovato con supuesta novia

A través de las redes sociales se han divulgado fotografías en las que aparece Demi Lovato con su supuesto nuevo amor.

De acuerdo con la publicación digital de cosmopolitan, se trata de la DJ Lauren Abedini. Las chicas fueron captadas tomadas de la mano.

La DJ y productora también es muy vocal a la hora de apoyar a la comunidad LGBT y el feminismo.

Lovato ha mantenido relaciones con chicos: Jonas Brothers, y Wilmer Valderrama.

Aunque no se ha confirmado si hay o no una relación amorosa entre Demi y la DJ, en redes sociales se han generado especulaciones.

HQ 😉😉 pic.twitter.com/diqJcf2mTg — ADC / Boom Out Heda (@HedaLexa88) September 11, 2017

I just saw Demi Lovato at Disneyland and she was holding hands with some chick 🤷🏻‍♀️@DisneyParkCeleb @DisneylandCeleb pic.twitter.com/Sohfa9OoRA — Carolyn Sandoval (@carolyn6574) September 11, 2017

Demi Lovato spotted today with her rumored new girlfriend Lauren Abedini; a DJ, Producer, charity runner, and feminist! 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/lCJc8ayiBH — Music News & Facts (@musicnewsfact) September 11, 2017

Headlines: "Demi Lovato rumored to have a girlfriend" My gay ass pic.twitter.com/w1jFFFMTGI — Star🌙 (@wecameazstars) September 11, 2017

I’ve been waiting for Demi Lovato to get a girlfriend since 2011 I feel blessed — connie (@hilkermorgan) September 11, 2017

