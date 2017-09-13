Publican fotos de Demi Lovato con supuesta novia

La DJ Lauren Abedini y Demi Lovato fueron fotografiadas tomadas de la mano en Disneylandia

A través de las redes sociales se han divulgado fotografías en las que aparece Demi Lovato con su supuesto nuevo amor.

De acuerdo con la publicación digital de cosmopolitan, se trata de la DJ Lauren Abedini. Las chicas fueron captadas tomadas de la mano.

La DJ y productora también es muy vocal a la hora de apoyar a la comunidad LGBT y el feminismo.

Lovato ha mantenido relaciones con chicos: Jonas Brothers, y Wilmer Valderrama.

Aunque no se ha confirmado si hay o no una relación amorosa entre Demi y la DJ, en redes sociales se han generado especulaciones.

