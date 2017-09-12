Así luce ahora 'Quinn' de Zoey 101

La famosa que interpretaba a la intelectual del grupo en la serie continuó con su carrera de actriz.

Por Metro Ecuador
Internet - Quinn - Zoey 101
Erin Sanders, actriz que interpretaba a 'Quinn Pensky' en la serie de televisión de Nickelodeon, Zoey 101, ahora roba suspiros en Instagram

Sanders, quien actualmente tiene 26 años, además presume en sus redes sociales su flexibilidad y sus habilidades como escaladora.

La famosa que interpretaba a la intelectual del grupo en la serie continuó con su carrera de actriz y participó en la serie de Nickelodeon Big Time Rush, además apareció en episodios de El Mentalista, Melissa & Joey o CSI: Miami.

La joven cuenta con más de 270 mil seguidores en Instagram y luce así:

It's 100 goddamned degrees outside.

A post shared by Erin Sanders (@erinzariah) on Jun 27, 2017 at 4:26pm PDT

Pura Vida 🌱🌿 -•- reversible handmade swim by @loveearthmermaid

A post shared by Erin Sanders (@erinzariah) on Mar 13, 2017 at 3:23pm PDT

