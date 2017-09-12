Así luce ahora 'Quinn' de Zoey 101

Erin Sanders, actriz que interpretaba a 'Quinn Pensky' en la serie de televisión de Nickelodeon, Zoey 101, ahora roba suspiros en Instagram
Sanders, quien actualmente tiene 26 años, además presume en sus redes sociales su flexibilidad y sus habilidades como escaladora.
La famosa que interpretaba a la intelectual del grupo en la serie continuó con su carrera de actriz y participó en la serie de Nickelodeon Big Time Rush, además apareció en episodios de El Mentalista, Melissa & Joey o CSI: Miami.
La joven cuenta con más de 270 mil seguidores en Instagram y luce así:
Flying into the weekend like… 🌑🌜🌟 … … … Big thanks to @aloyogastores for hosting their #alomasters events where I get to meet so many cool yogis, acrobats, people interested in wellness, spirituality… a community looking to spread avenues of self-growth, and helping inspire others find their own path. Loved making these shapes with @joshkrameryoga, and my body was so well-prepped from @ashleygalvinyoga's sweet, creative, thoughtful class. ❤️ – wearing @aloyoga's new fall line, including my new favorite bra that I have (no joke) worn every day this week
Te puede interesar: