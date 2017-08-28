Así está Nadia de ‘American Pie’, a sus 43 años

La actriz que interpretó a Nadia en "American Pie" tiene 43 años, cuenta con una amplia carrera artística y es amante de los animales

Por: Metro Ecuador
“American Pie” es una de las películas más recordadas por los jóvenes de la época de los 90 porque contaba historias de chicos de la escuela.

Entre los actores de "American Pie" está Shannon Elizabeth, mejor conocida como Nadia en la comedia y luce diferente a sus 43 años.

Shannon también participó en películas como 13 Fantasmas y en programas como “Dancing With The Stars”, según mundotkm.

La actriz cuenta con una amplia carrera artística y es amante de los animales. Ella publica momentos de su vida personal en sus redes sociales.

Oh just another Saturday hanging out with @horrorgal -so much fun! Xx #frightnight #girls #picoftheday

Was great seeing @hederjon again! #napoleondynamite #peanut

An enormous THANK YOU to all who came out & supported my All-In 4 Africa event for @animalavengers & @flyingforfreedomsa!! A very special thank you to my friend & chiropractor/wellness expert @drdarylgioffre of Gioffre Chiropractic Wellness Center. I have started using his alkaline supplements everyday & I honestly just can't say enough about how much I love them. The Daily Greens keep me fully energized with my busy travel schedule, & the Daily Minerals keeps me focused & gives me the best sleep ever! Other minerals I've taken have hurt my stomach-especially when I just take magnesium (which most women are deficient in). These don't at all! And Dr. Gioffre wants to give all of my friends a discount of 10% if you use the coupon code of "AnimalAvengers" at checkout!! ‪www.GetOffYourAcid.com‬ He also does this amazing live blood test where we looked at my blood to see what I'm deficient in & what exactly is happening in my body. I'm going to post a very cool video from it soon. Was awesome-I highly recommend it. #getoffyouracid #animalavengers #alkaline

Had a fun weekend with this guy! @perlmutations, you are a class act. Until next time…xx

