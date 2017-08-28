Así está Nadia de ‘American Pie’, a sus 43 años

“American Pie” es una de las películas más recordadas por los jóvenes de la época de los 90 porque contaba historias de chicos de la escuela.
Entre los actores de "American Pie" está Shannon Elizabeth, mejor conocida como Nadia en la comedia y luce diferente a sus 43 años.
Shannon también participó en películas como 13 Fantasmas y en programas como “Dancing With The Stars”, según mundotkm.
La actriz cuenta con una amplia carrera artística y es amante de los animales. Ella publica momentos de su vida personal en sus redes sociales.
