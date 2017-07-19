Sara Geurts, la modelo de 26 años llena de arrugas
Sara Geurts tiene su cuerpo lleno de arrugas debido a que padece del síndrome de Ehlers-Danlos.
Sara Geurts es una modelo de 26 años que ha llamado la atención de los internautas porque su piel está llena de arrugas. La joven sufre el síndrome de Ehlers-Danlos.
La enfermedad de Geurts es una extraña condición genética que impide al cuerpo crear colágeno y que por lo tanto convierte a la piel en extremadamente débil y llena de arrugas.
El síndrome de la modelo no tiene cura y afecta únicamente a 12 personas en el mundo, no obstante para ella eso no es un impedimento en su vida, Geurts decidió dedicarse al modelaje y romper cánones de belleza.
Fuente: Tele13
