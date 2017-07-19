Sara Geurts, la modelo de 26 años llena de arrugas

"Your going to meet people who are intimidated by you. You're different. People don't know how to react or how to accept someone who doesn't follow the crowd… They are not used to somone who doesn't try to fit in — So instead of bolstering your uniqueness, they'll try and make you feel like you're weird or damaged. I'm here to offer some well earned advice : Screw them." 💕 • • • • • • • • #week #thursday #tbt #throwback #latergram #instaphoto #sorrynotsorry #victoriassecret #qotd #ehlersdanlosawareness #ehlersdanlossyndrome #effyourbeautystandards #inmyskiniwin #mybeautymyway #loveyourbody #loveyourlines #selflove #nowrongway #beyou #bebeautiful #perfectlyimperfect #blessed #inspire #embrace #happy #vibes #model #wlyg #weloveyourgenes

A post shared by Sara Geurts (@sarageurts) on Jul 6, 2017 at 2:56pm PDT