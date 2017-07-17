Prima de Bella Hadid impacta por su belleza
Joann, prima de Bella y Gigi Hadid, rompe estándares de belleza al ganar fama como una modelo 'curvy'.
Joann Van der Henrick, de 18 años, es prima de las famosas Bella y Gigi Hadid. Sin embargo, su belleza es muy diferente a la de las modelos y se ha abierto campo bajo el movimiento BodyPositive.
De acuerdo a información de Infobae, firmas de lujo y low cost poco a poco se han visto más interesadas en abrir camino a la inclusión a todo tipo de cuerpos.
Sus mensajes positivos respecto a la imagen de cada persona tienen gran repercusión debido a que cuenta con más de 26 mil seguidores en Instagram.
A veces tengo estos días cuando me miro en el espejo y odio lo que veo … Creo que todos ustedes saben lo que se siente. Pero no entiendo por qué tiene que ser así. ¿Por qué no podemos simplemente ser felices con nosotros mismos? Esta es una pregunta que pienso acerca de todos los días. Y esto es algo que quiero cambiar, afirma Joann.
Sometimes I have these days when I look in the mirror and just hate what I see… I think you all know how that feels. But I just don’t understand why it has to be like that. Why can’t we just be happy with ourselves? This is a question I think about everyday. And this is something I want to change. I know it maybe seems impossible to let everyone love themselves, but I just really want to spread this body positive vibe you know. I think it’s really, really important that everyone, every girl, every boy, every woman and every man, can look in the mirror and say “I AM BEAUTIFUL” and truly believe it. Everyone deserves that. Perfect doesn’t exist, your imperfectly perfect self that’s what makes you magical, unique and beautiful. ❤️ #EveryBodyIsBeautiful #EmbraceYourCurves
I used to be very insecure about my body, about myself, and to be honest I still am. I’m on this journey to accept myself the way I am and to work hard for all the things I still want to achieve. Thanks to every single one of you who helps me with that and makes me feel good about myself in every single way. I want to be able to do the same thing for you, too. Boys and girls rock your body, it’s a holy temple which you should be proud of. Thick, thin, fat, normal, WHATEVER SIZE YOU ARE, YOU HAVE EVERY RIGHT TO LOVE YOURSELF ❤️❤️❤️❤️ #LoveYourself #EmbraceYourCurves
Con información de Infobae
