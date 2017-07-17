Prima de Bella Hadid impacta por su belleza

Sometimes I have these days when I look in the mirror and just hate what I see… I think you all know how that feels. But I just don’t understand why it has to be like that. Why can’t we just be happy with ourselves? This is a question I think about everyday. And this is something I want to change. I know it maybe seems impossible to let everyone love themselves, but I just really want to spread this body positive vibe you know. I think it’s really, really important that everyone, every girl, every boy, every woman and every man, can look in the mirror and say “I AM BEAUTIFUL” and truly believe it. Everyone deserves that. Perfect doesn’t exist, your imperfectly perfect self that’s what makes you magical, unique and beautiful. ❤️ #EveryBodyIsBeautiful #EmbraceYourCurves

