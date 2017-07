Criticaron a Pitbull por su traje en un evento

As a homegrown 305 Miami-Dade County first-generation Cuban American, it is a true honor to be part of this visionary group. It’s an unbelievable opportunity to make the Marlins and their stadium the heart of #Miami, the same way the Orange Bowl ‎was for me when I lived in Little Havana. @Marlins @MarlinsPark @MLB (article link in bio)

