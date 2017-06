Una cuenta de Instagram publica comida de Los Simpson

Found at the bottom of a paddling pool, this soggy hotdog is full of flavour. Made from the finest dough and richest meat, this is one snack not to miss. – 🌭 Soggy Hotdog 📺 S4E8 New Kid On The Block

A post shared by Springfield Cuisine (@springfieldcuisine) on Jun 28, 2017 at 10:29am PDT