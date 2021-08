¡Emotivo video! Italia y Catar comparten Oro en emotivo momento en Tokio 2020

/ Tokyo (Japan), 23/07/2021.- Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy (L) and Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar (2-L) celebrate as they share the first place and gold medal in the Men's High Jump Final during the Athletics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 01 August 2021. (Salto de altura, Italia, Japón, Tokio, Catar) EFE/EPA/CIRO FUSCO