Fórmula 1: ¿La leyenda de Lewis Hamilton llegó a su fin?

All of the elements aligned on this momentous day for myself and the team. Mercedes just claimed their 7th Constructors’ Championship! 🏆 Yet more history made here in Imola 🙌🏾 To everyone back at the factory grafting away and continuing to push and innovate. You guys are the true unsung heroes. This is the result of your collective vision and hard work. I am forever grateful for all that you do. A huge congrats to you guys! Let’s continue to make history together🙏🏾 #HIS7ORY