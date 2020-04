Famoso jugador de la Premier League rompió la cuarentena para ir una fiesta y chocó su auto

View this post on Instagram

"Jack Grealish apologizes for ignoring UK lockdown advice." Aston Villa captain's apology came after UK media reported that he was pictured at the scene of a road traffic accident Sunday morning. #astonvilla #villas #villapark #jackgrealish #grealish #england #britain #uk #premierleague #egypt #stayhome #stayhomechallenge #football #soccer #futball #footballz0ne