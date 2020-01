Barcelona SC invitó a Green Day a la Noche Amarilla 2020

View this post on Instagram

Hey @greenday, do you have the time to listen to me for a sec here?‬ ‪Thanks for having us in your video. And, oh yeah, we know you are Green Day, but to thank you we want to have you in our Yellow Night. Right here in our stadium.‬ ‪In case you are wondering, yes, this is an invite #nocheamarilla2020 #bsc #vamosidolo .