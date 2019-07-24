La montañista Carla Pérez conquistó el K2 sin oxígeno extra

View this post on Instagram

UPDATE: “We did it! I in C4. I can’t believe it. I crying a lot 😂😂😂” – Adrian This morning @carla.perez.ec & @adrianballinger summitted #K2 without supplemental oxygen along with teammates @estebantopomena @namgye and @pembageljesherpa // More details to follow. Thanks everyone! 💕 // #liveyouradventure //@eddiebauer // #K2NoO2 // 📸 @estebantopomena