La montañista Carla Pérez conquistó el K2 sin oxígeno extra
Pérez estuvo acompañada por el también ecuatoriano Esteban 'Topo' Mena, así lo publicó el montañista Adrian Ballinger, quien también formó parte del equipo.
La montañista ecuatoriana Carla Pérez obtuvo uno de sus más grandes logros al llegar este miércoles 24 de julio a la cima del K2, o conocido también como el monte Godwin-Austen, en Pakistán. La deportista lo hizo sin oxígeno.
UPDATE: “We did it! I in C4. I can’t believe it. I crying a lot 😂😂😂” – Adrian This morning @carla.perez.ec & @adrianballinger summitted #K2 without supplemental oxygen along with teammates @estebantopomena @namgye and @pembageljesherpa // More details to follow. Thanks everyone! 💕 // #liveyouradventure //@eddiebauer // #K2NoO2 // 📸 @estebantopomena
La montañista estuvo acompañada por el equipo que se conformó por: Palden Namgye y Pemba Gelje Sherpa, Esteban 'Topo' Mena y Adrian Ballinger. Tal como reseña su historia en Instagram.
They call this the savage mountain not because of it's behavior; how a mountain behaves goes beyond our ability to put concepts or experiences into words, it's like calling a river funny or saying that the sun is rude, the mountains are the mountains and all we could do is an attempt to get a glimpse of something bigger and more powerful than us and try to learn from it; they call this mountain savage because of the people who lived odysseys here… sometimes in brutal ways they were forced to leave all burdens behind and follow their visions to the end, those souls where the ones who became true savages in this hills // We just finished our second and last acclimatization rotation and now are ready jump into the arena to fight the lions in the next days… 🧼💣⏰ // 📸 @carla.perez.ec and @adrianballinger getting some rest on the Cesen/Basque route just before getting to Camp 4 at 7750m, behind you can see the infamous serac and bottleneck of the Abruzzi Ridge; that is the section that has stopped all summit attempts in the last week @eddiebauer #K2NoO2 @pembageljesherpa @namgye
"¡Lo hicimos! Estoy en C4. No puedo creerlo. Estoy llorando mucho", fue el anuncio del británico.
Pérez escribió el viernes anterior en su cuenta de Facebook: "Negociar con la altura especialmente si no usas oxígeno suplementario siempre es duro, pero los paisajes y la paz que se ven y se sienten allí son únicas".
19th July 2019, Our Eddie Bauer team have done the second rotation on K2 (which was going for a night to…
Certificada por la Asociación de Guías del Ecuador en guianza y entrenamientos en senderos ecuatorianos, Pérez está dentro del equipo montañista de ‘Somos Ecuador’ en el que ha conseguido sus mayores logros.
Carla Pérez fue la primera mujer latinoamericana en conquistar el monte Everest sin oxígeno suplementario en el 2016 y en el 2009 Pérez se convirtió en la primera latinoamericana en escalar la pared sur del Aconcagua en Argentina, considerada una de las más difíciles y peligrosas del mundo en la que solo cuatro mujeres lo han logrado.
