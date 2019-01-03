Una más para Sergio Ramos
Sergio Ramos es uno de los defensas más polémicos en los últimos tiempos. Se caracteriza por sus entradas fuertes y controversiales gestos dentro del campo de juego
Este jueves 3 de diciembre se disputó un cotejo más de la Liga de España. El encuentro entre Real Madrid y el Villarreal se encontraba aplazado.
Toca #LaLiga, toca empezar bien el año. A por los 3⃣ puntos de La Cerámica.#LaLiga is back. Let's start off the year with 3⃣ points at La Cerámica.#HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/S4xR3msAUc
— Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) January 2, 2019
El partido terminó en empate de 2-2. Lo peculiar del enfrentamiento, más allá de los goles fue una entrada fuerte que tuvo el defensa Sergio Ramos con el colombiano, Carlos Bacca.
A punto de final el cotejo se vio una entrada fuerte por parte del español. Al disputar un balón dividido Sergio entró con el codo en alto golpeando fuertemente el rostro del jugador cafetero.
No es la primera vez que el defensor español llega armado a una disputa de balón por el aire. Además, se recuerda su entrada aparatosa sobre el egipcio Mohamed Salah previo al mundial de Rusia 2018.
Trigesimo octava expulsión perdonada a Sergio Ramos pic.twitter.com/y8CJXNy65W
— MiguelRRC (@MiGu3L83) January 3, 2019
Sergio Ramos le sacó sangre de la nariz a un jugador del Viktoria Plzen
