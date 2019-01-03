Una más para Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos es uno de los defensas más polémicos en los últimos tiempos. Se caracteriza por sus entradas fuertes y controversiales gestos dentro del campo de juego

Por Metro Ecuador

Este jueves 3 de diciembre se disputó un cotejo más de la Liga de España. El encuentro entre Real Madrid y el Villarreal se encontraba aplazado.

El partido terminó en empate de 2-2. Lo peculiar del enfrentamiento, más allá de los goles fue una entrada fuerte que tuvo el defensa Sergio Ramos con el colombiano, Carlos Bacca.

A punto de final el cotejo se vio una entrada fuerte por parte del español. Al disputar un balón dividido Sergio entró con el codo en alto golpeando fuertemente el rostro del jugador cafetero.

No es la primera vez que el defensor español llega armado a una disputa de balón por el aire. Además, se recuerda su entrada aparatosa sobre el egipcio Mohamed Salah previo al mundial de Rusia 2018.

Sergio Ramos le sacó sangre de la nariz a un jugador del Viktoria Plzen

