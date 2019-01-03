Una más para Sergio Ramos

Este jueves 3 de diciembre se disputó un cotejo más de la Liga de España. El encuentro entre Real Madrid y el Villarreal se encontraba aplazado.

Toca #LaLiga, toca empezar bien el año. A por los 3⃣ puntos de La Cerámica.#LaLiga is back. Let's start off the year with 3⃣ points at La Cerámica.#HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/S4xR3msAUc

— Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) January 2, 2019