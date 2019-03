Becky G llega las 22 primaveras y su figura desborda sensualidad

View this post on Instagram

Spent my first day as a 22 year old in 3 different countries. (Mainly their airports 🙃) Nearly 20,000 people sang happy birthday to me. If that’s at all an indication of what the rest of this year of life looks like, I think I’m in for a wild adventure. Thank you god. Thankful for my faith for keeping me alive. 21 taught me so many things. Mainly about myself. I know you never stop growing and learning about yourself but damn, 21 was an age of many many memories I’ll never forget. I’ll leave it at that. Thank you to everyone for all of the birthday wishes and love. With all the travel I haven’t been able to receive or get back to every single person but just know I am very grateful. Thank you. 🖤🐻