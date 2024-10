Barcelona SC se pronuncia sobre la demanda de Damián Díaz al club

Barcelona SC

GUAYAQUIL, ECUADOR - AUGUST 19: Gonzalo Mastriani of Barcelona SC celebrates with teammate Damián Díaz after scoring the first goal of his team during a quarter final second leg match between Barcelona SC and Fluminense as part of Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2021 at Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha on August 19, 2021 in Guayaquil, Ecuador. (Photo by Santiago Arcos-Pool/Getty Images)

(Pool/Getty Images)