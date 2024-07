París 2024: Australia domina en la natación para colocarse al frente del medallero

París 2024

NANTERRE, FRANCE - JULY 27: (EDITORS NOTE: Image was captured using an underwater robotic camera.) Elijah Winnington of Team Australia competes in the Men's 400m Freestyle Final on day one of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Paris La Defense Arena on July 27, 2024 in Nanterre, France. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

(Adam Pretty/Getty Images)