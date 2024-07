Harry Kane quiere acabar su maleficio ante España en la final de la Eurocopa

Países Bajos vs Inglaterra

DORTMUND, GERMANY - JULY 10: Harry Kane of England celebrates scoring his team's first goal from a penalty kick with teammates Kobbie Mainoo and Jude Bellingham during the UEFA EURO 2024 semi-final match between Netherlands and England at Football Stadium Dortmund on July 10, 2024 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

(Stu Forster/Getty Images)