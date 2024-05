El PSG de Mbappé busca una remontada ante el Dortmund para ir a la final de Champions League

Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain: Semi-final First Leg - UEFA Champions League 2023/24

DORTMUND, GERMANY - MAY 01: Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain looks on as players of Borussia Dortmund pose for a team photo prior to the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg match between Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain at Signal Iduna Park on May 01, 2024 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

(Alex Grimm/Getty Images)