Le preguntaron sobre su ‘muñeco’ a Messi y se quedó sin palabras: Así reaccionó el campeón del mundo

Messi is embarrassed when asked about the size of his..😉



I didn't sleep, but I have subtitled the full interview English subtitles!

You can see it here: https://t.co/mrP1AGB1Q8



You are welcome 😌

I hope you enjoy it! RT!

Follow me for more translations of Messi and football! pic.twitter.com/fwPV3dWNtF