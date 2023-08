¡Del Chelsea desde la cuna! Moisés Caicedo cumple su sueño y es presentado en un video emotivo junto a su madre

Moisés Caicedo: “I am so happy to join Chelsea! I am so excited to be here at this big club and I didn’t have to think twice when Chelsea called me”. 🔵🇪🇨



“I just knew I wanted to sign for this club, Chelsea”.



“It’s a dream come true to be here and I can’t wait”. pic.twitter.com/RIFdXbQCIh