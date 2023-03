¡La sigue rompiendo en la Premier League! Moisés Caicedo vuelve a destacar y así lo premiaron en el Brighton

Moisés Caicedo durante el empate del Brighton ante el Leeds United LEEDS, ENGLAND - MARCH 11: Moises Caicedo of Brighton & Hove Albion prays at full time of the Premier League match between Leeds United and Brighton & Hove Albion at Elland Road on March 11, 2023 in Leeds, United Kingdom. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images) (Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)