El Swansea City confirma la convocatoria a uno de sus jugadores para la Selección de Ecuador Sub-17; ¿de quién se trata?

🗣 "We have a very good team, we're strong and we like to keep the ball. I think we have a really good chance of showing what we can do."@AimarGovea has been selected in the Ecuador U17s' squad for the upcoming South American U17 Championship 🇪🇨



👉 https://t.co/FTWtBiOINt pic.twitter.com/VNjUqT3vC8