Ya hay fecha para la pelea de Chito Vera: ¿Quién es su rival?

Sandhaden ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - OCTOBER 30: (L-R) Cory Sandhagen punches Petr Yan of Russia in the UFC interim bantamweight championship fight during the UFC 267 event at Etihad Arena on October 30, 2021 in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC) (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)