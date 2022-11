Qué significado tiene el brazalete “One Love” y por qué está totalmente prohibido en Qatar

Germany v Japan: Group E - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 23: German Football Association President Bernd Neuendorf (L) and German Federal Minister of the Interior and Community Nancy Faeser, wearing a One Love armband, speak during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group E match between Germany and Japan at Khalifa International Stadium on November 23, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images) (ALEXANDER HASSENSTEIN GETTY IMAGES/Getty Images)