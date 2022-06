El crack ecuatoriano que fue comprado por Grupo Pachuca y que no es Byron Castillo

L. Castillo marca gol ante México CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 27: Janner Corozo #7 of Ecuador scores a goal against Jonathan Orozco #1 of Mexico during the first half of their match at Bank of America Stadium on October 27, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)