Moisés Caicedo destaca en una lista de estrellas de la FIFA

Moisés Caicedo en un partido amistoso con Ecuador QUITO, ECUADOR - OCTOBER 13: Moises Caicedo of Ecuador celebrates after scoring the opening goal during a match between Ecuador and Uruguay as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium on October 13, 2020 in Quito, Ecuador. (Photo by Jose Jacome - Pool/Getty Images) (Pool/Getty Images)