Giro de Italia: Simon Yates gana la contrarreloj y Van der Poel mantiene la maglia rosa, ¿cómo le fue a Richard Carapaz y clasificaciones?

How about that TT from @bentulett01 ?



Ben finishes fifth in his first Grand Tour TT to move sixth overall ⏱️🙌@RichardCarapazM is 19th (+28") with @PavelSivakov 15th and @richie_porte (16th) making it four Grenadiers in the top 20 #Giro pic.twitter.com/Wg9wKyZb7W