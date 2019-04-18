Ecuatoriana hizo petición para que primer agujero negro detectado se llame Chris Cornell
Cornell fue el vocalista de las agrupaciones Soundgarden, Audioslave y Temple of the Dog y se quitó la vida el pasado mayo del 2017 y este 18 de mayo se cumplen dos años de su muerte.
El portal Change.org publicó una curiosa petición y fue hecha por una ecuatoriana con nombre de Giuliana Jarrín. La mujer de 28 años solicita que se nombre al primer agujero negro detectado, Chris Cornell.
¿Cuál sería la razón para ponerle el nombre del rockero al agujero negro?
En la petición, Jarrín explica que cuando se enteró la noticia de la primera imagen del agujero negro el pasado 10 de abril, inmediatamente recordó la canción Black Hole Sun de Soundgarden, un éxito que fue lanzado en 1994.
"Me pareció que sería un tributo muy especial al artista que tuvo mucha influencia en el rock", dice Jarrín. Además, la ecuatoriana añade que notó cierto parecido en la portada de 'Superunknown' con la imagen del agujero negro.
La acogida ha sido muy grande, después de la petición que la lanzó el mismo día de la publicación de la primera imagen de agujero negro, que su iniciativa se ha vuelto viral y su petición ha circulado en revistas significativas de rock.
View this post on Instagram
This has been crazy!!!! 🖤😭🙌🏼 (To say the least!) Yesterday, the world got to see the first picture ever of a Black Hole. As soon as I saw it, “Black Hole Sun” started to sound in my head none stop. I remembered Chris, like I always do, but with a special feeling, kind of a magical one, because I also couldn’t help to notice the resemblance to the cover of “Superunkown”. To me it was kind of a SIGN! Not just a coincidence! And the idea just came to my mind: wouldn’t it be so cool and special to have this black hole named after Chris? Chris Cornell and his music have changed and touched the lives of so many, he is loved by millions, and the legacy he left behind will live on forever! It’s kinda sad that this black hole has a name already, but I really hope this petition will inspire a future discovery and Chris gets this tribute eventually! 🖤💥✨🤘🏼 Special thanks to @loudwire & @laurynschaffner for this article, and above all, thank you @vickycornell for sharing this at @chriscornellofficial, this has been the biggest honor! Chris and his music made my life better! Lots of love all the way from Ecuador! 🖤 #Repost @chriscornellofficial with @get_repost ・・・ This is truly an incredible effort from the fans. Chris would be honored. -VC #ChrisCornell #BlackHole #Powehi #Soundgarden #Petition #RockNRollRevolution
A la petición le falta recoger casi 3.000 firmas
Hasta este 18 de abril 47.730 personas han firmado. La petición necesita 50.000 firmas para que se haga oficial.
Giuliana Jarrín tiene en su cuenta de Instagram casi 10.000 seguidores y se evidencia su fanatismo por el rock. Jarrín creó en el 2011 una campaña en Facebook para que Aerosmith, liderado por Steven Tyler llegue por primera vez a Ecuador. Actualmente maneja la página de Facebook Aerosmith en Ecuador que tiene más de 9 mil seguidores.
View this post on Instagram
Happy birthday to my favorite person, to the guy who taught me to “Dream On”, to the guy who proved me magic exists, to the guy who has given me the most amazing days of my life! 🖤 Happy birthday, @iamstevent thanks for making my life a living dream! LOVE YOU TO THE MOON AND BACK! 🌑🖤✨ 📷: @zack.whitford #StevenTyler #Aerosmith #HappyBirthdayStevenTyler #TB #2016 #RockNRollRevolution #AerosmithDay
Por otro lado, el primer agujero negro detectado ya fue nombrado como ‘Powehi’, que proviene del hawaiano y significa: creación oscura adornada e insondable.
Aunque, quien quita que con las 50.000 firmas pueda llegar a la comunidad científica y puedan considerar el nombre que solicita la ecuatoriana y la comunidad de Rock.
Este 18 de mayo, se cumplen dos años de la muerte de Chris Cornell.
