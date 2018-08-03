Estas son las 3 opciones que evalúa la realeza para silenciar al padre de Meghan

#MeghanMarkle's sister #SamanthaGrant fears their dad Thomas could 'die of sadness' since the royal family has adopted a “code of silence” towards him. – – The 53-year-old told the Sunday Mirror there has been a marked decline in Thomas’s health since the row over staged paparazzi shots in the run up to Harry and Meghan’s wedding in May. – – Samantha said: “I’m desperate for Meghan to meet up with Dad when she’s back. If she doesn’t it would be really cruel and hurtful and would break his heart. “He’s very sensitive and I see his health suffering as a result of this. I hope they can meet in a quiet place, spend some quality time together and gain closure on what’s been an incredibly sad time for him. “If they don’t I’m worried he’ll die of sadness. I just want her to get in touch before it’s too late. Life’s short – neither of them deserves to be left with the consequences.” #meghanmarkle #SamanthaGrant #ThomasMarkle #officialphoebemagazine

