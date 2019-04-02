Último tráiler de Avengers: Endgame revela la nueva arma de Thanos
El titán loco tiene una nueva armadura y una espada de doble filo que sin duda le pondrá las cosas muy difíciles a los Vengadores sobrevivientes a su chasquido.
El último tráiler revelado este 2 de abril para promocionar la preventa de entradas de Avengers: Endgame muestra a Thanos listo para volver al combate con los Vengadores y se ha revelado su nueva arma y armadura para hacerlo.
Thanos (interpretado por Josh Brolin) ha sido el más grande ausente en todos los tráilers y promocionales de Avengers: Endgame. Esto se debe a que los hermanos Russo dedicaron en Infinity War a profundizar la vida del titán, pero en esta entrega se basará más en los Vengadores supervivientes. Pero eso no significa que Thanos no sea importante, ya que la pelea será lo más esperado en el filme.
Hot Toys es conocida por su gran cantidad de detalles y cuidado parecido con los personajes reales. En la línea de figuras de Avengers: Endgame está incluido Thanos y se evidencia su armadura completa, su guantelete del infinito reparado y su espada doble filo.
“Thanos did exactly what he said he was going to do. He wiped out fifty percent of all living creatures” – Natasha Romanoff Get ready. Avengers: Endgame is slated to release in less than a month! Following the events of Avengers: Infinity War, fans will find the remaining Avengers more determined than ever in this highly anticipated blockbuster, as they are eager to save lives and make things right after the super intelligent, calculating and fierce warlord Thanos succeeded in his goal of collecting all six Infinity Stones and eradicating half of the universe. Inspired by Avengers: Endgame, Hot Toys is thrilled to introduce to our passionate fans today, the movie accurate 1/6th Thanos Collectible Figure as the next figure for this exciting series prior to theatrical release. Skillfully crafted based on the main appearance of Thanos in Avengers: Endgame, the highly detailed figure features two newly painted head sculpts capturing the Mad Titan’s serious and angry facial expression with amazing likeness. The newly debuted figure also features a specially designed muscular body showing detailed skin texture and tendons, Thanos’ signature full body armor with trim details and weathering effects, a 1/6th scale Infinity Gauntlet equipped with LED light up function and matching interchangeable hands mounted with all six Infinity Stones, a helmet attachable on both head sculpts, a heavy double-bladed sword, and a character-themed figure base. Welcome the warlord to your Avengers collection and bring balance to the universe! #HotToys #Collectibles #SixScale #Marvel #MarvelStudios #Avengers #Endgame #Thanos
Como se muestra en las imágenes, Thanos llevará una gran espada doble filo, además de tener el Guantelete del Infinito. Esta sería una interrogante para todos, ya que en Infinity War, el guante se destruyó, producto del chasquido final. La armadura ha sido rediseñada para dar un aspecto más rudo, aunque respeta la vista al principio de Infinity War.
Thanos con su nueva y fiera apariencia volverá a la batalla final el próximo 26 de abril a todas las pantallas del mundo, cuando Avengers: Endgame vea la luz.
Te dejamos con el último tráiler publicado