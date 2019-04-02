Último tráiler de Avengers: Endgame revela la nueva arma de Thanos

View this post on Instagram

“Thanos did exactly what he said he was going to do. He wiped out fifty percent of all living creatures” – Natasha Romanoff Get ready. Avengers: Endgame is slated to release in less than a month! Following the events of Avengers: Infinity War, fans will find the remaining Avengers more determined than ever in this highly anticipated blockbuster, as they are eager to save lives and make things right after the super intelligent, calculating and fierce warlord Thanos succeeded in his goal of collecting all six Infinity Stones and eradicating half of the universe. Inspired by Avengers: Endgame, Hot Toys is thrilled to introduce to our passionate fans today, the movie accurate 1/6th Thanos Collectible Figure as the next figure for this exciting series prior to theatrical release. Skillfully crafted based on the main appearance of Thanos in Avengers: Endgame, the highly detailed figure features two newly painted head sculpts capturing the Mad Titan’s serious and angry facial expression with amazing likeness. The newly debuted figure also features a specially designed muscular body showing detailed skin texture and tendons, Thanos’ signature full body armor with trim details and weathering effects, a 1/6th scale Infinity Gauntlet equipped with LED light up function and matching interchangeable hands mounted with all six Infinity Stones, a helmet attachable on both head sculpts, a heavy double-bladed sword, and a character-themed figure base. Welcome the warlord to your Avengers collection and bring balance to the universe! #HotToys #Collectibles #SixScale #Marvel #MarvelStudios #Avengers #Endgame #Thanos